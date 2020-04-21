Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Alabama coroner looking for family of woman with Youngstown ties

Local News

Officials think she died of natural causes

by: , CBS 42 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Rose Marie Davis of Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN / CBS 42) – Authorities in the south are investigating a case with ties to the Valley.

A coroner in Alabama is asking for the public’s help finding the family of 65-year-old Rose Marie Davis.

According to CBS 42 News, Davis was found dead in her apartment on April 11 after her neighbor became worried about her well being.

Officials think she died of natural causes.

Davis was reportedly a veteran from Youngstown. If toy have information about her family, contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com