Akron reality group intends to bring life back to Shenango Valley Mall

Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinskon believes the company has good intentions for the shopping center

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango Valley Mall is on its way to redevelopment, with business owners and customers ready for the new and improved plans.

Over the past few years, the Shenango Valley Mall has lost several tenants, along with foot traffic. But, things are hopefully about to change.

“Yesterday, LRC Realty made an announcement that they intend to purchase the Shenango Valley Mall,” said Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson.

Hinkson says the mall has not changed ownership yet but after having multiple meetings with the Akron realty company, he believes they have good intentions for the shopping center.

“We’re excited because their vision for the property matches up with the recently completed Hermitage 2030 Comprehensive Plan,” he said.

The plan is to set up a vibrant, city-centered development with more retail tenants and open public space for multiple users.

Virginia George, a frequent customer, says this is good news.

“The idea that somebody will be in here and I can run in here when I need it, I’m thrilled,” she said.

Not only are customers excited about the future plans for the mall, but a few business owners say they’re ready to see some change, too.

King’s Jewelry has been in the mall for 50 years. Store manager Carrie Mecastro says she never lost hope.

“I think people, when they realize we are in business and it’s improving, they’re going to come out to see what’s new and different and I think it’ll bring people in,” Mecastro said.

LRC Realty is the same group that worked on The Enclave on YSU’s campus.