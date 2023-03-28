LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron man is facing charges locally, accused of sending lewd photos to an 11-year-old girl.

Otis Arnold, 37, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The charge stems from an incident that was reported on Sept. 22, 2022.

According to a police report, a man called police after his 11-year-old daughter received four photos of a nude man via text message. Prior to the text, the man said the same number had placed a call to his daughter but did not say anything.

The father reported that he called the number and an unknown man answered and then hung up.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Arnold on the charge earlier this month.

According to court records, Arnold has been incarcerated at Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield since November on a drug possession charge. He previously served time for aggravated arson and insurance fraud charges, jail records state.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Trumbull County courtroom for his arraignment on Thursday.