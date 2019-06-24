Akron man facing drug charges after troopers said he put meth in his mouth

Troopers searched the car and found 92 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia, according to a report

SUMMIT CO., Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron man was arrested after troopers said they found $7,500 in methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over the car 22-year-old Dannie Yeager was riding in on the morning of June 12 along Route 224 in Summit County.

Troopers said Yeager put a baggie filled with white powder in his mouth.

They searched the car and found 92 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia, according to a report.

Yeager is charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Summit County Jail. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.