Akron man cleared of 2008 attempted murder charge facing burglary charge in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say an Akron man cleared of an attempted murder charge against a Canton police officer is now facing charges in Trumbull County.

David Carter, 36, is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on felony burglary and theft charges.

According to a police report, Carter was arrested on November 13 after police say he admitted to stealing a can of pineapples.

An employee at the Dollar General store in Hubbard had called police to ask that they warn Carter not to return to the store. The employee said Carter had been at the store at least four times the previous day, though he had not purchased anything.

Police said when they were talking to Carter, he admitted to stealing a can of pineapples, saying, “I’m hungry, and I just stole it.”

Police said Carter also had a credit card in another man’s name. Police said that man listed on the credit card had reported that someone entered his home overnight and threw several items into his yard. That person had also entered his car and threw those items into the yard, the report stated.

According to the police report, Carter had been found not guilty by reason of insanity of the attempted murder of a Canton police officer in 2008.

According to reports from the time, Carter had been accused of attacking an officer inside a Walmart store with a baseball bat. His family told Channel 19 in Cleveland that he suffers from schizophrenia.

Carter’s case in Hubbard has been bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury, according to court records.