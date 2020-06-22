Akron man charged with sexual battery of developmentally disabled man in Liberty

The 57-year-old is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $5,000 bond

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron man is facing a sexual battery charge after police say he licked a developmentally disabled man.

Lesly Dawson, 57, is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Liberty police responded to Generations Behavioral Health on Belmont Avenue Sunday after a staff member reported seeing Dawson licking the behind of another patient whom he shared a room with.

According to a police report, Dawson didn’t give officers a statement on what happened.

Dawson is due back in Girard Municipal Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.