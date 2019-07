Akron man charged with robbing bank in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A federal grand jury indicted an Akron man on charges of robbing three banks, including one in New Castle.

Vernon Marquis McGhee-Luster, 33, has been indicted for three separate bank robbery charges in Pennsylvania.

The indictment was returned July 10 and unsealed Thursday.

The indictment states that McGhee-Luster robbed PNC Bank in Erie on October 18, 2018. It also states that he robbed Citizens Bank in Allison Park and PNC Bank in New Castle on October 24, 2018.

If convicted, McGhee-Luster can face 20 years in prison and be fined $250,000.