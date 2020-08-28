Akron man charged with rape of Warren woman

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron man accused of a sexual assault in Trumbull County is out on bond.

Adam Thompson is charged with felony rape.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Friday during his arraignment in Warren Municipal Court.

Thompson is accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman in a parking lot on Elm Road in Warren.

According to a police report, the assault was reported on Valentine’s Day. A warrant for Thompson’s arrest was issued earlier this month.

Thompson turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. He is free on a $250,000 bond.

Judge Thomas Gysegem ordered he not have any contact with the victim as a condition of his bond.