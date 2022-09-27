JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KWBN) – Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township.

April Conner and Robert Vanpelt are accused of safe cracking.

Police say the pair broke into slot machines at the Truck World Mall on State Route 45 last Friday and stole tickets from the machine.

When they returned to the store Monday afternoon trying to cash the tickets, store employees called police.

While Conner was arrested inside, police say Vanpelt ran from the store and was caught a short distance away walking along I-76.

Both are due in court later this week.