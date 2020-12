Chief Klue administered the oath of office to both K9s after they completed their therapy dog certification

(WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital welcomed some four-legged members to their family during a special ceremony this week.

Chief Klue administered the oath of office to both K9s, Tucker and Chase, after they completed their therapy dog certification.

They made it official with badges and paw print certificates.

Tucker will be at the Mahoning Valley Campus. Chase will be at the Akron Campus.

Both will visit and protect patients on a daily basis.