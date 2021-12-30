BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the last two weeks, Ohio has seen over 168,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported. As the virus continues to spread, hospitalizations are on the rise.

Akron Children’s Hospital is reporting its highest number of Covid-19 patients to date with 24 children hospitalized with COVID-19 and MIS-C.

With the increase in hospitalizations, Dr. Robert McGregor is urging the community to get vaccinated.

“As school is set to resume after the New Year, now is the time to get all children age 5 and older vaccinated. And parents can help protect the youngest of children, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, by making sure all the adults in the family are vaccinated (including a third dose if possible). Vaccination protects kids – and adults – from the most serious effects of the virus, greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization, and will help get us to the other side of this latest surge,” said Dr. Robert McGregor, chief medical officer at Akron Children’s Hospital.

McGregor said across the country, states are reporting increases of up to 50 percent for pediatric hospital admissions for COVID-19. With the holidays, it’s possible these numbers could go up.