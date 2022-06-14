BOARDMAN, Ohio (WLBN) – Free health screenings, games and fun are being offered by Akron Children’s Hospital next month.

On Saturday, July 9, the hospital is offering children aged 18 and younger free health and wellness screenings in Youngstown.

The screening includes:

Asthma screenings

Blood pressure screenings

Immunizations

Sports physicals

Vision screenings

Yearly checkups

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eugene Atkinson Recreation Center, 903 Otis Street, Youngstown.

You can register for the screening online at Eventbrite. Time slots for yearly checkups and sports physicals can be reserved by calling 330-543-7242.