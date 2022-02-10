(WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital is offering a new associate’s degree in nursing (ADN) option.

The degree can be obtained in two years and is a part of Akron Children’s Career Launch/Career Launch Plus diversity workforce development program.

“A lot of times, there are some LPNs who do go to school for, sometimes anywhere between 12-18 months, and then they may transition into an Associate Degree of Nursing program, and then from there transition into the four-year BSN program,” said Janae Bragg, vice president of diversity, inclusion and talent management for Akron Children’s Hospital.

The program offers financial assistance to students in many areas such as 100% of costs covered for tuition, uniforms, books and fees. It also offers assistance with transportation, childcare and equipment.

“A lot of our students may be mothers, and if they’re working during the day and going to school at night, it’s gonna be hard to find that brick and mortar location to keep your child… Yes, we’ll pay those brick and mortar locations for childcare, but also, maybe there’s a close family member that will watch your child and how nice will that be to help mom, or dad, or aunt by paying them,” Bragg said.

The program also offers job shadowing, mentorship and a fast-track to graduation – and a new career. After completing the students will begin a three-year work commitment in their new role at Akron Children’s.

Bragg said the program is focused on helping students overcome barriers in order to be able to attend school and ultimately graduate.

“For many students seeking a career in health care, having to balance both school and work can be challenging,” said Rhonda Larimore, chief human resources officer for Akron Children’s. “Career Launch is designed to support students along the way. These students finish school faster and benefit from learning and professional development opportunities.”

The program currently has 15 openings and is taking applications. It is open for anyone to apply, but Bragg says they encourage students who belong to traditionally underrepresented groups, such as men and minorities, to fully take advantage of what the program has to offer. Once they fill up the 15 spots, they’ll begin a waiting list for the following semester.

For more information or to apply for the ADN program, email careerlaunch@akronchildrens.org or call 330-543-8330.