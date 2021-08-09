Akron Children’s names new president and CEO

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Christopher Gessner was named the new president and CEO of Akron Children’s hospital August 5.

He will succeed the retiring Grace Wakulchik October 18.

Wakulchik, who had been the president and CEO at Akron’s since 2018, had shared her plans to retire at the end of 2021 earlier in the year, following a 40-year career in health care.

Gessner, 54, has been president and CEO of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital since 2019 and served as the president of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh from 2008 to 2019.

“I’m honored to join the Akron Children’s team and work alongside the talented staff, physicians and advanced practice providers to deliver world class care to the children of Northeast Ohio and beyond,” Gesner said. “The hospital is clearly part of the fabric of the many communities it serves, and I look forward to building on that strong sense of community engagement.”