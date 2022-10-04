BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteer Services at Akron Children’s Hospital is launching a sock drive for patients during October.

All new socks – with tags – are welcome and appreciated now through Oct. 31.

Collection boxes will be at visitor desks on both the Akron and Mahoning Valley hospital campuses. For extra ease in shopping, child life specialists have selected popular sock styles that can be purchased via Amazon. They are included on this wish list for the Mahoning Valley campus.

Those at Akron Children’s say they are always in need of socks.