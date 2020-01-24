Akron Children’s Hospital welcomes pediatric surgeon to Boardman campus

Potoka was previously an attending surgeon at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Douglas Potoka, pediatric surgeon at Akron Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Akron Children’s Hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital is welcoming a new pediatric surgeon to its staff in Boardman.

Dr. Douglas Potoka will be treating patients at the Beeghly Campus. He received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his residency in general surgery at University Health Center of Pittsburgh.

Potoka was previously an attending surgeon at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and an associated professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Akron Children’s Hospital performs over 16,000 surgeries every year. They said their surgeons are specially trained to diagnose and treat patients at all developmental stages.

