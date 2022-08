AKRON, Ohio (WKBN)- Akron Children’s Hospital has updated their Emergency Department Visitation Guidelines, according to a Facebook post.

The post says that patients may now be accompanied by up to two healthy visitors.

The post reads that all visitors must be 18 years or older unless they are the parent or guardian of the patient.

To limit the spread of illness, Akron Children’s Hospital asks that visitors not bring additional children, including siblings, to the Emergency Department.