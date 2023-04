BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Akron Children’s Hospital is showing off its new emergency room in Boardman.

There are five new treatment rooms and a new triage room. Ground was broken for the new addition in the fall of 2021.

The space has now grown from 9,600 square feet to 34,000 square feet.

This project came with a $31 million dollar price tag.

The new space includes two new treatment rooms for behavioral health needs.