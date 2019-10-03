Akron Children’s Hospital raising employees’ minimum wage

President and CEO of the hospital, Grace Wakulchik, said it was simply the right thing to do

(WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital announced it is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The change will go into effect for current employees on November 24.

The increase also applies to all future hires at the independent children’s hospital, which has campuses in Akron and Boardman.

President and CEO of the hospital, Grace Wakulchik, said it was simply the right thing to do.

“While we regularly analyze salaries to ensure our compensation is competitive in our region, we recognize our employees see the work they do here as much more than a job. This is an important step in acknowledging how much we appreciate all they do to support the work of Akron Children’s Hospital.”

About 25 percent of employees will see bigger paychecks as a result of the increase.

Pay adjustments will also be made for employees making $15 an hour or more in the weeks ahead.