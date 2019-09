The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the Boardman campus.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – iHeartMedia announced that the Akron Children’s Hospital’s Miracle and Promises Radiothon has been rescheduled.

The event will be held on November 21 and 22 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the hospital’s Boardman campus.

Akron Children’s Hospital and iHeart Radio decided to postpone the event after radio show host Wes Miller died suddenly.

Miller hosted the “Wes and Lindsay” morning show and served as program director of the Youngstown radio station. He was 53 years old.