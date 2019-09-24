Akron Children’s Hospital radiothon postponed after local radio show host’s death

Akron Children's Hospital and iHeart Radio decided to postpone the event after Wes Miller died suddenly Monday

A spokeswoman for Akron Children’s said they hope to have the Miracle and Promises Radiothon rescheduled for some time before the end of the year.

Akron Children’s Hospital and iHeart Radio decided to postpone the event after radio show host Wes Miller died suddenly on Monday.

Miller hosted the “Wes and Lindsay” morning show and served as program director of the Youngstown radio station. He was 53 years old.

Miller’s family will host a public reception Thursday, September 26 at the iHeartMedia studios — 7461 South Ave., Youngstown — from 3 to 7 p.m., according to a post on iHeart Radio’s website.