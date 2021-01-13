Akron Children’s Hospital moving Liberty office to expand pediatric care

The new space will have nine primary care exam rooms, up from the current location's six

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital is moving its Liberty Township office to a new location, expanding its pediatric care for the community.

The current location is at 4308 Belmont Ave. The new office at 3530 Belmont Ave., Suite 8 in Youngstown will open Jan. 19.

The new space will have nine primary care exam rooms, up from the current location’s six. It will also have a room dedicated for behavioral health services, which will be available in February.

“Our larger office will help us expand access to pediatric primary care for patients in Youngstown, Liberty Township and surrounding areas,” said Ben Teske, director of operations for Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics. “The addition of behavioral health services will help us meet the growing needs of mental health care in our community.”

Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics provides a range of care for babies, kids and teens, including:

Treatment for illness and injury

Annual well-child visits

Chronic disease management

Immunizations

Sports, school and camp physicals

They are currently accepting new patients. To learn more, visit Akron Children’s Hospital’s website.