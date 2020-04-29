Akron Children’s Hospital looking for mask donations

Right now, the immediate need is for masks, and the hospital is looking for donations

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital begins its recovery phase during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues its face mask policy for visitors and family members.

Right now, the immediate need is for masks, and the hospital is looking for donations.

Appointments and procedures that were put on hold are beginning to be rescheduled, according to a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

Every patient and family member will have to wear a mask to enter the hospital.

Medical-grade face masks are used in clinical settings. However, fabric face masks also offer protection and decrease the spread of the virus. These can be homemade, fabricated or purchased cloth masks. They are also accepting DIY fabric face masks from the community.

If you, or anyone you know, would be willing to donate masks of any kind to Akron Children’s Hospital, it would be greatly appreciated in this time of need.

You may email COVID.Resources@akronchildrens.org to give details on the items you want to donate, along with your name and phone number.