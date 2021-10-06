Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman making expansions

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drive into the parking lot of Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman, you’ll see a fence up.

This is because of their $31 million construction project to expand the emergency department.

When completed, there will be 23 treatment rooms, three rooms for behavioral health needs and two triage rooms.

Ground breaking for the project will be a week from Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Until then, patient families who need to use the emergency department will park in the Building A lot. You can enter through Building A.

Others who need surgery, radiology and lab services will park in the Building D lot and enter through Building D.