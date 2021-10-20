Akron Children’s CEO addresses staff shortages, COVID vaccine for children

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN)- Akron Children’s Hospital CEO Chris Gessner spoke with First News Wednesday morning and laid out a plan to deal with staffing shortages.

He also discussed plans to administer the COVID vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.



Gessner also said hospital workers are not obligated to get the shot. They’re just encouraged.

“We are a place children come who are sick, immunocompromised are held to higher standard as healthcare providers,” Gessner said.

Weekly testing will be mandatory for hospital employees who choose not to get vaccinated. First News will have more coverage on what a new CEO could mean for our local children’s hospital.