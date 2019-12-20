Airlift Wing commander says Thunder Over the Valley air show is canceled

The commander of the 910th Airlift Wing commander cited the show's cost as the reason for canceling

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The 910th Airlift Wing announced the 2020 Thunder Over the Valley air show has been canceled.

The air show and open house were originally scheduled for June 20-21, 2020.

Col. Joe Janik, 910th Airlift Wing commander and YARS installation commander, cited the show’s cost as the reason for canceling.

“My job as commander is to make the best use of resources provided to us and our focus must be on prioritizing training to meet readiness standards,” he said. “An air show is a very rewarding, but expensive, proposition and it is my responsibility as the wing commander to ensure we have a combat-ready force able to deploy at a moment’s notice.”

Janik said although more money may become available in a couple of months with a 2020 appropriation, it would not be fair to everyone involved to wait to make the call.

Still, he said he hopes to hold the air show again in the coming years.

“The Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 910th Airlift Wing and everyone working at Youngstown Air Reserve Station are always in awe of the support we receive every day from everyone outside of our fence line, especially here in the Mahoning Valley,” said Janik in a statement. “Expressing our appreciation to the community is one of the reasons we hold these public events and we hope we can resume the practice sometime in the near future. But our mission is to be combat-ready now for tomorrow’s fight. The community’s support helps make that happen. For that, we are always thankful.”