VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — It was a great day for flying, and some local kids got the chance to touch the skies at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The local Experimental Aircraft Association chapter held discovery flights for kids at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

First News reporter Kristen McFarland got a chance to fly with the kids as a part of the Young Eagles Event to give kids the opportunity to fly and learn about aviation.

Kids flew with a pilot all over Warren and got a chance to steer the plane — under supervision, of course. The Western Reserve Port Authority made the event possible.

“The idea is to give kids between the ages of 8 and 17 a free airplane ride to get them interested in aviation,” said retired pilot Bob Griffin.

In total, the Experimental Aircraft Association has flown over 2 million kids across the county.