Air Supply coming to the Robins Theatre

"Lost in Love" became the fastest selling single in the world in 1980, leaping to the top of all the charts

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Air Supply: The Lost In Love Experience is coming to the Robins Theatre Sunday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Graham Russell & Russell Hitchcock met on May 12, 1975, the first day of rehearsals for “Jesus Christ Superstar” in Sydney, Australia. They made a single in one afternoon and it shot to number one on the national charts.

That same year, they opened for Rod Stewart across Australia and then throughout the U.S. and Canada. “All Out of Love” was their second single, and it went up the charts even quicker.

Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top five singles.

Tickets to the show range between $39 and $89 plus applicable fees.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. All tickets are reserved seating.

To order tickets online, go to their website or order by phone at 234-430-0005.

Tickets are also available at the Robins Theatre Box Office at 160 E Market St. Warren, Ohio, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be an online-only pre-sale beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, February 27. This pre-sale is available only to Robins Theatre email list subscribers.