YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the nearly 40 Years its been operating, what was then known as The Gleaners Food Bank and now the Youngstown Community Food Center has never been large enough to meet its needs.

Before the pandemic, the foodbank was serving nearly 450 people each week, along with 50 to 60 partner agencies. However, the facility on Pyatt Street is now in line to receive $2 million in federal funds as part of a $1.5 trillion package approved late Wednesday night by Congress.

“For about the past 10 to 15 years, we’ve outgrown this facility here ten times,” said Executive Director Joe Lordi,

The money will be used to build a new facility where the community, especially the less fortunate, will be able to buy and sell fresh produce.

“An opportunity for EBT purchases. Those who are on food stamps and it will continue to serve and better serve those who don’t have the means to purchase food,” said board member Brian Kennedy.

The food bank is one of seven Mahoning Valley projects included in the spending bill. Money is being made available for a new, wider runway at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna, improvements for the wastewater treatment facility in Lowellville.

Mercy Health will receive $1 million to open a new facility in the old Youngstown VA clinic on Belmont Avenue to provide family health and obstetrics services as well as a new addiction fellowship to help teach medical students.

“This is a great location. It’s within the city of Youngstown. It’s not far from the St. Elizabeth campus, but it is going to be in the community where patients can receive the care where they want it and need it,’ said Mercy Health spokesperson Dr. James Kravec.

The spending bill must still be approved in the Senate and signed into law

Local directors hope the money will be in hand later this year and new facilities will open in 2023.