Air Quality Advisory declared for Youngstown for Sunday and into next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Air Quality Advisory day has been declared for Youngstown on Sunday, July 5, according to Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90’s on Saturday will increase ozone production.

Particle concentrations will also increase due to holiday fireworks.

So, despite light to moderate northerly winds aiding mixing, the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be moderate and an Air Quality Advisory day is set for Sunday in the Youngstown-Warren area.

AQI levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups through Monday and high-moderate on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday should see increased clouds and thunderstorms, which will limit ozone formation.

However, the warm temperatures will still aid ozone production and pollutant carryover from previous will be high. Therefore, AQI levels will remain moderate on both Wednesday and Thursday.