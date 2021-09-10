Air Force veteran recalls shipping out to Afghanistan following 9/11 attacks

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Marissa Fair from West Middlesex was in the Air Force on 9/11. She was stationed in Arizona.

Her mother called and told her of the attack, but she didn’t believe it.

Then, her commander called to tell her America was under attack.

“It was traumatic. Still, the anniversary of this day, even if it’s 20 years, it’s still traumatic. Obviously, I’m tearing up now. It’s still horrible,” Fair said.

Her unit deployed immediately, but Fair stayed behind to complete some training. She was shipped out a few months later.

She spent four years in the military, much of that time on deployment.

Fair served in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan during that time.