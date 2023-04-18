YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Interesting opportunities will be available at a hiring event next Tuesday for people who like remote work.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base out of Dayton will be at the event, hosted by Youngstown Works.

It’s looking for someone in the Youngstown area to work as a contract specialist. The job entails negotiating skills to purchase equipment and services for the Air Force, from billion-dollar weapon systems to night vision goggles.

This is remote work and it’s a non-military position, but training will be on-the-job and in the classroom.

The qualifications include a 2.95 GPA and just 24 hours of business-related classes.

Wright-Patt wants to meet with talent at the Youngstown Works event on April 25 to tell you more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium.