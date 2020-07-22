Air conditioners, fans in high demand at local stores, thanks to intense heat and remote working

Popular summer items like air conditioners and fans may become difficult to find

(WKBN) – With the pandemic causing many people to work from home remotely, hardware stores are starting to experience high volume foot traffic.

“You know, everybody is at home and being a local hardware store… They wanted to get their home projects done and they’ve been sitting around for, you know, probably years now,” said Katie Heslen, a sales associate at Ace Hardware.

“There’s just a major shortage right now. I mean, everybody knows when summer finally got hot, it came in hot,” Heslen said.

Shops like Ace Hardware and True Value say they are seeing it all first hand.

“Now fans we are starting to see a little bit out of stocks on. We haven’t really been able to replenish them, but the air conditioners, we can still get them. I have another order coming this week, but after that it may be a little hard getting them,” said Jeff Rowland, general manager at True Value.

That’s because many businesses shut down temporarily due to the pandemic, causing factory orders to back up.

“A lot of the manufacturers weren’t working, so as a result, they’re trying to play catch up now… We’re starting to run into the problem where grocery stores did,” Rowland said.

“Unfortunately, now we have to suffer the consequences from that, in being that we can’t just get the product that we need so that people can put it in their homes, Heslen said.

Heslen said that they are doing the best they can to restock their shelves.