CLEVELAND (WKBN) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer for women in the U.S., making early detection very important.

Detection might be easier to do with artificial intelligence. It’s now being used to help doctors read mammograms.

Dr. Laura Dean with the Cleveland Clinic says she uses AI in her own practice. She says the technology has detected something she couldn’t see.

“I think everyone, and me included, we tend to be a little bit skeptical initially when we have something – a task that a computer is performing,” Dr. Dean said. “It takes a little bit of time to learn trust, to kind of learn how to apply that to our practice. But I think it’s really exciting to see how this has helped aid our detection of breast cancer. We, of course, want to find breast cancer as early as we possibly can.”

In addition to self-checks at home, women are encouraged to start getting annual mammograms for breast cancer when they turn 40. Those who are at an increased risk may need to have screening sooner. However, it’s best to talk with your physician.