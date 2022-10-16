(WKBN) – Sunday is World Restart a Heart Day. It’s a global initiative raising awareness about the importance of knowing CPR.

The American Heart Association says immediate CPR can double or triple chances of surviving after cardiac arrest.

You don’t have to have a certification to help save a life.

It is only two steps. First, call 911. Second, Push Hard and Fast. Do that until help arrives.

It is recommended to push hard into the chest to the beat of a familiar, up tempo song.

Some expert recommendations include “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce, “Hips don’t lie” by Shakira and “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees.

Whatever you choose, it should be able to reach 100 to 120 beats per minute.