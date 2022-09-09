NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.

A spokesperson said the liquor permit was cited administratively, and violation notices will get turned over to the Liquor Control Commission for review.

Four people are charged with gambling activity.

