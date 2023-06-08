YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second day in a row, housing and humane agents and police are dealing with an animal hoarding situation.

Crews are currently trying to round up dogs at the 3000 block of McGuffey Rose at a home that was condemned this morning. Nine small dogs were taken out of a trailer on the property that has a foot of feces and urine caked to the floor.

Crews are now in the house trying to track down dogs that authorities believe have burrowed in the piles of garbage that are stacked up to the ceiling.

Dogs both inside the home and those that were taken out by Animal Charity have been barking. A humane agent had to break through a window to get inside to get to the dogs. Housing agents later got a door open.











WKBN

Two 30-foot dumpsters have already been loaded on just debris collected from the trailer. More dumpsters are on the way.

Housing agents said the owner of the house, who lives nearby and rents the property to the woman who lived in the trailer, reported the violations.

The landlord was given several citations and the woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a physical and psychiatric examination.

Wednesday, several agencies collected over 60 cats from a home in the 400 block of Breaden Street. They are expected to go back later today.