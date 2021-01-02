Agents cite two Trumbull County businesses with health violations, one receiving its second citation

Investigators said the businesses remained open after 10 p.m., serving alcohol, despite a state order

(WKBN) – Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit cited two local businesses, alleging that they violated health orders.

Tonya L. Cross, known as Tommy Dogg’s in Niles, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activities.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, at 10:35 p.m., agents entered the location and found the premises was open and operating. Agents reported finding 25 customers congregating and drinking alcohol.

Under orders from the Ohio Health Department, all restaurants must be closed to indoor dining after 10 p.m. in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Rig in Warren received its second citation, this time for improper conduct – disorderly activities.

At 10:55 p.m., agents reported finding about 50 people inside and drinking alcohol. The business was previously cited for the same alleged violation on December 18.

The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.