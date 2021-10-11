“You never know what tomorrow brings”: Local travel agent shares tips on navigating holiday travel

(WKBN)- With COVID-19 cases still high even Dr. Fauci has said “it is too soon to tell” when it comes to traveling for the winter holidays.

This is the time of year families are tying up their holiday travel plans.

So what can you do to make sure you are protected in case you need to cancel? Local travel agent Kathy Pahanish said that getting travel insurance is more important now than before.

“We highly recommend it because you never know what tomorrow brings, let alone to add the pandemic, COVID into the mix,” Pahanish said.

Every country has their own rules on how they are handling the pandemic. Between who requires vaccines and tests or remember. Luckily you don’t have to.

Booking trips through a travel agent can ease that extra stress of planning.

“Now of all times you must have a travel consultant. And the reason is, is because A: you don’t pay any more for your package than if you book it on your own, and you have our expertise and guidance,” Pahanish said.

Kathy said it is their job to remember all the rules and things you will need for your trip. But it isn’t just the paperwork. She says many resorts that had water rides and rental inflatable should bring your own.

It was little things like this that make it beneficial to book through a travel agent. With things changing all the time because of the pandemic, this is the way to go to ensure everything goes as smoothly as possible.