SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with the Human Trafficking Task Force arrested a local attorney Wednesday during a sex sting.

David Gercak arrived at a designated location, thinking that he was meeting a prostitute, according to investigators. Instead, he was met by law enforcement.

Gercak’s arrest is not connected to another sex sting, “Operation: Time’s Up,” from over the weekend.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.