YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Tuesday’s “In-Depth With” segment, WKBN’s Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sat down with Rose Carter, the CEO of A.C.T.I.O.N.

The two discussed the definition of a “food desert” and the designation that took place in 2016 for Youngstown.

“One of the things that we realized in 2016 and then in 2017, the mayor declared that we were in a food desert. And a food desert is where there are not adequate supplies of fresh vegetables and fruits, healthy foods in order to feed our people. That’s where we have so many medical issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, all of those things,” Carter said.

“And in our area, there were no grocery stores. If you remember way back — probably 20 years ago — A.C.T.I.O.N. got a grocery store, and we had other grocery stores — full-service grocery stores, and then they went away and we became a food desert,” she added.

One of the issues is also a lack of transportation, Carter said.

One of the ways that A.C.T.I.O.N. is working to address these issues is with a food truck.

The Mahoning Valley Mobile Market is available at the following locations on these days:

Thursday, June 1

Struthers Manor, 585 Poland Ave., Struthers, OH

10-11:30 a.m.

10-11:30 a.m. Kirwan Homes, 101 Jackson St., Campbell, OH

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Sycamore Place, 31 Tremble Ave., Campbell, OH

1-2 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Grovewood Manor, 3531 Hillman, Youngstown, OH

10 a.m. – noon

10 a.m. – noon African Fest in Warren, OH

1-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

MYCAP, 1325 5th Ave., Youngstown, OH

10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Arlington Gardens, 767 Park Ave., Youngstown, OH

12:30 – 2 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

Heritage Apts., Granada Avenue, Youngstown, OH

10-11:15 a.m.

10-11:15 a.m. Glenellen House, 145 N. Glenellen, Youngstown, OH

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Grace Evangelical, Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH

1-2 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Calvary Towers and Carterhouse, 1840 Market St., Youngstown, OH

10 a.m. – noon

10 a.m. – noon Amedia Plaza

12:30-2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

International Towers, 23 Market St., Youngstown, OH

10 a.m. – noon

Thursday, June 15

ESA Park Apartments, 110 Kendis Cr., Youngstown, OH

10-11:15 a.m.

10-11:15 a.m. Merici House, 3314 South Ave., Youngstown, OH

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, June 16

YWCA, 25 W. Rayen Ave., Youngstown, OH

10-11 a.m.

10-11 a.m. Beaver Township, 225 Warren Ave., Poland, OH

noon – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Freedom Village, 1356 N. Osborn, Youngstown, OH

10-11 a.m.

10-11 a.m. Austintown Senior Center, 112 Westchester, Austintown, OH

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Windsor House, 3245 Vestal Rd., Youngstown, OH

12:45-2 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

Eugenia Atkinson Rec, 810 Otis St., Youngstown, OH

4-6 p.m.

Friday, June 23

Crandall Park Apt, 1707 5th Ave., Youngstown, OH

10:30-11:30 a.m.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Norton Manor, 1400 Springdale, Youngstown, OH

noon – 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

Lowellville, 810 W. Wood St., Lowellville, OH

10-11:30 a.m.

10-11:30 a.m. VASU, 137 Roosevelt Dr., Campbell, OH

12-2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Rockford Village, 1420 Dogwood Ln, Youngstown, OH

10:30-11:30 a.m.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Plaza View, 1446 McGuffey Rd., Youngstown, OH

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Villages at Arlington, 516 Griffin St., Youngstown, OH

1-2 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

Copeland Retirement, 800 S. 15th St., Sebring, OH

10:30 a.m. – noon

10:30 a.m. – noon Sebring Library, 195 W. Ohio Ave., Sebring, OH

12:15-2 p.m.

Friday, June 30

Broadway Park, 353 Broadway, Youngstown, OH

10-11:30 a.m.

10-11:30 a.m. Gutknecht Towers, 110 E. Wood St., Youngstown, OH

noon – 2 p.m.

*All locations and times are subject to change.

For updates, check ACTION of Mahoning Valley’s Facebook page, or call 234-232-7292.