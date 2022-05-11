(WKBN) – The OSU Extension in Trumbull County is warning people about an invasive worm spotted in a local lawn recently.

The homeowner in Trumbull County found the hammerhead worm, which is considered invasive due to eating native earthworms.

According to the OSU Extension, it’s best not to handle them or cut the worms as they can reproduce asexually, meaning if you cut them in half, you will have two hammerhead worms. Instead, it is recommended to kill the worms with salt or rubbing alcohol.

Those with questions can read more about the worms on the NC State Extension’s website, or you can call OSU Extension Trumbull County at 330-638-6783.