VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A dog that was left on the side of the road with broken legs has had her injuries fixed.

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County announced on Facebook that Ava had surgery to repair her broken legs on Friday.

The group said that she walked on her own outside on Sunday.

Investigators say they suspect that her injuries were due to animal cruelty. She was found March 22 in the Warren area, agency officials said.

The Animal Welfare League said that anyone with information on what happened to Ava should contact their humane department at 330-539-5300.