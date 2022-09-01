YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People advocated for safer roads and sidewalks Thursday at the Eastgate Regional Council meeting.

It’s part of the council’s plan to apply for the Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant.

The funds will help fund projects to reduce crashes in problem intersections and reduce gaps in sidewalks for pedestrians.

The goal is to make the road safer for not only cars but buses, pedestrians and cyclists.

Between its own studies and hearing from the community, Eastgate has identified about 50 problem intersections. Safety priority areas are listed online.

“The biggest areas that have crashes, severe crashes, deadly crashes. Between that and what our locals are providing, we’re trying to figure out what they want to do,” said Stephen Zubyk, Eastgate transportation engineer.

The plan is still in its preliminary stages. Zubyk says they plan to look at some studies and develop projects with construction to being in the fall of 2023.