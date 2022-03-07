(WKBN) – Trash trouble seems to be a problem on local roads. It has re-emerged after the snowmelt, and there is a way that people can help.

Penn DOT is looking for new volunteers and new groups to Adopt-A-Highway.

PennDOT says groups can sign-up and adopt a 2-mile section of road or an interchange. They would pick up trash at least two times a year.

Sixty-one roups are involved across Mercer County right now, covering 129-miles of road. The work helps communities look better and saves PennDOT money.

“In 2021, they picked up 507 bags of trash. We just couldn’t do that with our staff,” said Stacey McMullen, roadway program tech.

PennDOT would love to see the intersection of Route 19 and I-80 adopted. Even the area around the Park-N-Ride in West Middlesex.

“PA has so much natural beauty with the trees and the landscape, and litter is just a scar on that beauty,” said Jill Harry, roadway program tech.

Gloves, trash bags and safety vests are provided for the cleanup campaign.