Agency able to assist Mahoning, Trumbull county residents with utility bills

Funds exist to help with utilities, including water, propane or oil, to help with bills that are past due

(WKBN) – Catholic Charities Regional Agency may be able to assist with utility bills that are overdue in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

Funds exist to help with utilities, including water, propane or oil, to help with bills that are past due. Assistance can be provided for one month’s usage.

People are encouraged to call regarding past-due bills, regardless of the moratorium on disconnections.

Mahoning County residents looking for help can call 330-744-3320 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 18 and 19.

Trumbull County residents can call 330-393-4254 during those same hours.

Phone calls will be handled on a first-come, first-serve basis. People should have their account numbers, their bills preferably in front of them, and the utilities must be in their name or on the lease.