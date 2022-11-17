YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Mahoning County agencies are working together now to reduce the numbers of people dying by suicide in the county.

According to figures compiled by the newly formed Suicide Fatality Review Committee, there were 36 suicide deaths for the first ten months this year, and 85% of those victims were men. Half of those were over the age of 50 and seven over 75 years old.

Now, staff at the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and Mahoning County Public Health are working to find the reasons why.

“Part of it could be the economic situation. Part of it could be coming out of the pandemic. We study each case and some of the ones we do a deeper dive. We’re hoping to save lives that way,” said Duane Piccirilli, executive director the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

The committee told county commissioners they are also working to learn more about the 150people who died of drug overdoses this year.