Agencies push to change deadly trend in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple agencies in Trumbull County are raising awareness about the increase in fatal and injury-related crashes.

Groups such as Warren OSP, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Bazetta Township Police Department, Howland Police Department, and Trumbull County Safe Communities are working together on the initiative.

Warren OSP held a press conference Thursday to ask for the public’s assistance.

“The safety of everyone using our roads is our primary concern,” said Warren Post Commander Lieutenant Brian Vail.

Vail asked drivers to protect themselves and others on the road by committing to safe driving habits.

The report states that since January 1, there have been 24 fatal crashes in Trumbull County resulting in 26 deaths. This is the highest number of fatal crashes reported since 2012. So far, 72% of the killed motorists were not wearing a safety belt. The report goes on to say that 221 unbelted motorists were injured and that there were 142 death or injury-related crashes due to an impaired driver.

“One hundred and one of our community members have lost their lives or have been seriously injured in a traffic crash right here in Trumbull county. Each one of those instances could have been avoided had better decisions been made behind the wheel and in a vehicle,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

The report states that the patrol will work together with local and county partners to utilize crash data to identify impact areas for crashes. The agencies will also engage in educational programs throughout the county.

Drivers are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to OSP.