(WKBN) – As kids head back to school, drivers are being reminded to pay attention and follow all rules of the road.

More than 1,000 drivers in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have been cited for passing a stopped school bus with its lights flashing.

Mostly, police want to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to keep that in mind as many kids are headed back to school.

The most common infraction is passing a stopped school bus.

Drivers in both states are required to stop at least 10 feet away from a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed.

But do you have to stop at all times?

ODOT says there are some exceptions.

With less than 4 total lanes, all traffic stops both directions.

4 or more lanes, only traffic driving in the same direction stops.

However, PennDOT has different rules. All traffic stops no matter number of lanes unless there is a physical barrier that separates traffic.

No moving until the bus starts moving or stop arm is no longer extended.

AAA reminds everyone to stay alert and limit distractions such as cell phones.

They also remind people to plan ahead, know to give yourself extra time if you know there are bus stops in your morning commute.