Age-old tradition brings Canfield community together to send football team to playoffs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An annual community bonfire in Canfield was back at the high school Wednesday night.

It’s a send-off for the football team as they head into the playoffs.

The bonfire included a lineman and staff donut hole eating contest, performances from the Canfield Cardinal cheerleaders and smashing some pumpkins.

School officials say this is an age-old tradition and it really brings the community together in support of the school.

“It brings a lot of people out to come support. It brings people out who can’t always make it to the game but they want to show their support for the Canfield Cardinals. It gets the boys excited to see how many people are here,” said Varsity Cheerleading Coach Adrianna Ambrosia.

The game against the Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Lions is this Friday at 7 p.m. at home.